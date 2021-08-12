A man was shot and killed near S. 200th and International Blvd. South in SeaTac (map below) Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021.
Two other victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center.
The shooting happened near the Angle Lake Link light rail station.
Traffic delays around S. 200th and International Blvd. South will remain for several hours.
Detectives with KCSO Major Crimes Unit continue their work to identify person(s) responsible.
The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near S 200th / International Blvd. South. The PIO is en-route and will share an update when available. pic.twitter.com/7B1WZxhxRi
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) August 13, 2021
#Update: One male is deceased and two persons were transported to HMC following tonight's shooting. Detectives with KCSO Major Crimes continue their work to identify person(s) responsible. Traffic delays around S 200th / International Blvd. S will remain for several hours. pic.twitter.com/D3xsAnyd56
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) August 13, 2021
Police investigating a triple shooting at 200th Street and international Boulevard in Seatac. One person is confirmed dead at the bus stop. The crime scene extends to the angle Lake light rail station which is closed until further notice #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/TmDNOc40MQ
— Matt Markovich (@mattmarkovich) August 13, 2021
BREAKING: Large police and fire response in SeaTac at International/S 200th. We can see medics doing CPR on one person at that bus stop. A woman here says she heard 4 to 5 gunshots. SeaTac, Burien, Port of Seattle Police all at this scene #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/SKypXKgkX8
— Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) August 13, 2021
Rider Alert: Link light rail service is interrupted south of SeaTac Station https://t.co/peW2KuHwzI
— Sound Transit #VaccinateWA – 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) August 13, 2021
