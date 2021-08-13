On Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, multiple agencies responded to Angle Lake Park in SeaTac for a reported drowning of a man.
Officials say that two victims were pulled from the water.
Q13FOX said a father diving into the lake to rescue his daughter drowned despite emergency crews’ efforts to resuscitate him.
Earlier this evening multiple agencies responded to Angle Lake Park in SeaTac for a reported drowning. Two patients were pulled from the water. Units have cleared and PD is on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/wutgTk5GMg
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 13, 2021
Authorities said a father diving into Angle Lake in SeaTac to rescue his daughter Thursday evening drowned despite emergency crews' efforts to resuscitate him. https://t.co/haLSO33czP
— Q13 FOX Seattle (@Q13FOX) August 13, 2021
Recent Comments