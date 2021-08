Puget Sound Fire invites all to an Open House at Station 46 in SeaTac this Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, all attendees will be required to wear face masks.

“We look forward to see you there!”

Station 46 is located at 3521 S 170th Street:

