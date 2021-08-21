Riverton Park United Methodist Church (RPUMC) is expanding its relief efforts in response to the tremendous needs of the 31 families displaced in the devastating Aug. 17 Maple Crest Apartments fire in Tukwila.

The majority of families were forced to flee the 5 a.m. fire – which sadly claimed three lives – with only the clothes on their backs, and the entirety of their belongings were a total loss.

RPUMC volunteers continue to gather donations from the community daily from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., including Saturdays at the church, located 3118 S. 140th Street, in Tukwila (map below).

The majority of families are now living in hotels and have identified the following items as high-priority needs:

Gift cards for restaurants, gas, groceries and general retails stores. New or gently used laptops, cell phones and cell phone chargers. Gently used or new luggage with wheels. New linens or “Bed in a Bag” kits (inclusive of sheets, comforters, etc.). Small kitchen appliances including rice cookers, hot pads, microwaves. Sets of boxed drinking glasses. Shelf-stable, nutritious foods that can be microwaved or eaten cold, including vegetarian options. These include soups, pasta, peanut butter, tuna, coffee, etc. Coats for men, women and children. No other clothes needed at this time. New or gently used shoes for men, women and children.



Donations of cash for fire victims are being accepted at all BECU locations, or you can donate online here.

“The amazing response to this tragedy has been region-wide,” said Katrina Dohn, Volunteer Relief Coordinator. “We are overwhelmed by the support that we have received from Everett to Chehalis, and from our own neighbors. We want to thank everyone for their continued generosity and hope that by identifying needs in greater detail we can better serve these families who have lost everything and are now forced to start over.”

RPUMC says it is committed to serving people of all religions and backgrounds.

RPUMCC Tent Village Members and Community Organizations Partner in Relief Effort

This relief effort is largely run by community volunteers, including members of the RPUMC Tent Village. These individuals are taking an active role in supporting key aspects of the relief operation including receiving and sorting donations with other members of the community. They also play a similar role in supporting RPUMC’s weekly food bank which continues to serve local families.

“RPUMC would like to give a special thank you to Pine Lake Middle School Leadership Class and to Rotary Clubs across the region who have been generous partners in this relief effort,” organizers said.