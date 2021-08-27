REMINDER : The final installment of Kent Downtown Partnership’s InsideOUT dining and open air street market is this Saturday, Aug. 28!

This Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. come down to stroll vendors and artist booths, dine in the street and enjoy FREE Live MUSIC at the finalé of this great outdoor street market.

Pick up FREE Kids craft projects courtesy of the Kent Library and take a chance at winning an amazing quilt courtesy of Running Stitch Fabrics.

Inside OUT is all about getting out and social in fresh air, while supporting small businesses and makers in downtown Kent.

Some of the participating vendors include: Nana Barb’s Creations, Pierrette Bracelets, Depress Me Not Candles, The Art of Lori Collins, Rusty Raven, Birdcage Crafts, Paint253Artist, just to name a few.

The Kent Downtown Partnership has worked hard to bring great vendors, activities and music right to downtown Kent for your entertainment and delight. This week you can enjoy The Buskings consisting of 3 musically-minded Metro bus drivers plus a passenger. Their focus is primarily on Jazz, with excursions into Klezmer, Pop and World Music. They will perform form 11 a.m – 3 p.m.

A family friendly event, InsideOUT include a Kid’s Pop-up Park within Rosebed Park at 1st and Meeker/Gowe that includes giant bubble blowing, a colorful obstacle course made from recycled and natural materials and more!



Activity is not exclusively limited to the confines of First Avenue, however. Folks of all ages can get in a few steps to 314 West Meeker where you can snap selfies in a giant frame, pose in a mock swing and journey through Kent’s history while marveling at the new mural “ Bringing Our Home to the World” by Nickalas Goettling, gracing the open space. The mural chronicles images depicting Kent’s origins from Native American times through its rich agricultural traditions, industrial expansion and growth as a leader in space technologies. According to the Kent Public Arts Map, “Artist Nickalas Goettling designed this mural with imagery representing Kent’s long and varied history.”

In addition, you can enjoy a second new mural on Meeker Street “Kent in E Major” By Ian Shearer. The art map states” Artist Ian Shearer designed this mural with imagery representing some of Kent’s iconic locations.” We say, which locations can you spot?

Don’t forget to visit the shops and restaurants on Meeker while you check out the mural. Just a few of these unique independent merchants include, Fig and Feather, Retro Emporium, Sweet Themes Bakery, Page Turner Books, Seattle Children’s Kent Bargain Boutique and Airways Bistro.

Come catch this last KDP event of summer 2021, its free, fun and allows for great air circulation and social distancing while enjoying some IRL (In Real Life) connection!