SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help finding three males who they say stole a traveler’s luggage.

Police say that on Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., they were contacted by a theft victim in the 20800 block of International Boulevard (map below).

The victim said he checked his bags at this luggage storage facility at that location on Aug. 29, 2021.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., an employee left the building and didn’t secure the door. The employee was sitting in his car outside the business for approximately one hour. During this time, three unknown males approached the building, and one male entered the business and removed two large pieces of luggage, which belonged to our victim.

The males then fled.

The bags contained two laptops, a designer bag, and miscellaneous clothing.

If you recognize any of the three men in the video below, please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number at (206) 296-3311 and reference case #C21027285.