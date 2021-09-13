SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a female suspect wanted for an alleged Attempted Kidnapping & Assault.

Here’s more from the Sheriff’s Office:

“Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit seek the public’s help identifying this woman:

“It is alleged that on Tuesday afternoon, at SeaTac’s Angle Lake Park, this suspect grabbed a two-year-old boy as he held his mother’s hand. The woman attempted to flee with the boy after throwing his mother to the ground by her hair.

“Good Samaritans rescued the boy and reunited him with his mother. The suspect left the park on-foot then boarded a Metro coach. Her identity and whereabouts are unknown.

“Thanks to the quick response by others in Angle Lake Park, the boy was unhurt. His mother, who is seven months pregnant, was checked at a nearby hospital as a precaution.

“Community safety is the highest priority for the deputies and detectives serving throughout King County.

“Any persons able to identify this woman are asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line (206-296-3311) and reference case C21028194.

“The King County Sheriff’s Office partners with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. Anonymous tips may be shared via P3Tips.com or using the P3Tips app on your mobile device.”