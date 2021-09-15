Photo of vehicle suspected in a fatal hit and run death, courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office

Prosecutors say that just before 11 a.m. on July 18, 2021, a woman called 911 to report that she had found a deceased man in a ditch in front of the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in unincorporated King County near Maple Valley.

Moore had been reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from his usual early morning run. He was later found deceased and shoeless, with pieces of a plastic headlight lens cover near his body, charging documents say.

The King County Medical Examiner’s office said that Moore suffered multiple blunt force injuries, including a skull fracture as the result of a traffic accident. He also had abrasions on the back of his calves consistent with being struck by the bumper of a passenger vehicle.

Surveillance video showed Moore running eastbound on the south shoulder of SE 216th Way. He would continue approximately .7 miles along this route to the point at which he was struck. At one point, two vehicles pass by going eastbound past the same camera. The lead vehicle appeared to be a grey 2002-2006 Toyota Camry, followed by Silver 2002-2007 Ford Escape Limited Edition. The vehicles were next seen on video continuing west to east at the intersection of SE 216th Street and 244th Ave SE, where they both ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed. Both vehicles then returned to the scene of the crime where Moore was laying in a ditch.

Detectives determined through the broken headlight lens pieces that the suspect vehicle was a 2002-2006 Toyota Camry. This info was released to news media outlets, and on Sept. 7, a woman arrived at the Seatac Precinct and reported that she believed her god-daughter may be involved in the hit and run. Once the vehicle was inspected it was determined to be a match, and soon the 15-year-old turned herself in.

The suspect told her 14-year-old friend that she took a car without permission, and told them that they approached a man running on the side of the road. “I’m going to scare him. I’m going to bump him,” the suspect said. She hit the victim going around 50 MPH, then left the scene.

“Because she was 15 at the time of the incident, she is not subject to automatic adult court jurisdiction,” King County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney said in an email. “Any decision to transfer this matter to adult court would be up to a juvenile court judge. Given the facts of this investigation and the circumstances of this case, the law does not support transferring this case to adult court.”