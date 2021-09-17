SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend, in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood.
This is a great Move-in Ready Hillman City 1900+SQFT 4-Bed 2.5 Bath house with a Big Price Reduction:
Extra Shelving and storage in Garage, Fire Place, Large Deck for BBQ and entertaining.
Easy Close Locations for Schools, Shopping, Bus Lines and Light Rail only 3-Min Drive to Beautiful Lake Washington and Seward Park, Swimming, Boating, Biking or Juist a Walk in the Park.
Close an Easy access to Sea-Tac Airport and Downtown Seattle.
4 Nice Size Bedrooms with Skylights in each bathrooms upstairs and hallway, Great Kitchen and family room with 2-Large Skylights.
All SS Appliance Stay along with Security System, Fully screen & Security Windows and Doors, Furnace Serviced 1-year ago, Water Heater less than 3-years old, Hardwood Floor & Very good Daylight in the house.
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, Sept. 18: Noon – 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 19: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 3936 S. Orcas Street, Seattle, WA 98118 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $749,950
- MLS Number: 1823443
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year built: 1995
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,910 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
-
- Hardwood
- Bath Off Master
- Security System
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Range Oven
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].
