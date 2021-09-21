Highline Public Schools this week announced that it has some open seats on its community-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC).
In Sept. 2015, Highline convened the CFAC to “develop recommendations for a long-term capital facilities plan.” CFAC met monthly for a year to study facilities needs, review data and develop a plan designed to meet the needs of students over the next 20 years. The all-volunteer committee helps prioritize schools projects for future bonds.
To join, please add your name to the lottery by Sept. 26 if you live in Highline and are serious about helping prioritize 11 older schools for future bonds.
The schools that remain to be prioritized for future school bonds are:
- Beverly Park Elementary School
- Big Picture Middle & High School (Manhattan site)
- Cascade Middle School
- Chinook Middle School
- CHOICE Academy (Woodside site)
- Hilltop Elementary School
- New Start High School
- Seahurst Elementary School
- Southern Heights Elementary School
- Sylvester Middle School
- Valley View Early Learning Center
(Evergreen, Tyee and Pacific schools have already been recommended for the next school bond.)
CFAC COMMITMENT
Attend approximately four (4) 2-hour meetings this school year, if needed, plus school tours for any members who are interested and available. We expect meetings and tours to be in person if possible, however a Zoom option will be available for the meetings this year.
- Wednesday, September 29, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Central Office
- Wednesday, October 27, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
— Tour and meet at the new Highline High School
- October – January: school tours of some of the older schools, to be scheduled
- Wednesday, February 23, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Central Office
- Wednesday, March 30, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Central Office
- Wednesday, April 27, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. (hold date, if needed)
Half of the CFAC members are residents chosen periodically by lottery and half are appointed by local community organizations, district labor unions and local governments. Find out more about CFAC meetings and membership.
Read the May 26 CFAC meeting summary.
If you would like to enter your name in the CFAC lottery, please fill out this form by Sunday, September 26 at 9:00 p.m.
If you have questions, please contact Rosie Eades in Communications at 206-631-3094.
ENTER LOTTERY HERE
