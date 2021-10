CAIR Washington will be holding an online Candidate Forum featuring candidates running for SeaTac and Tukwila city councils on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, starting at 5 p.m.

Organizers will be asking questions about issues impacting Muslim voters in both cities.

To register for this online Zoom event, please click here.

“Have a question you want us to ask the candidates? Email our Youth and Advocacy Coordinator, Najma Osman, at [email protected] *by October 12th.*”

CANDIDATES CONFIRMED SO FAR:

SeaTac City Council: Jake Simpson (position #2), Iris Guzman (position #6), Mohamed Egal (position #4), Stan Tomb (position #2). Tukwila City Council: Armen Papyan (position #1), Dennis Martinez (position #3), De’Sean Quinn (position #7), Mohamed Abdi (position #5), Tosh Sharp (position #1).