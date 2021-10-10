SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a shooting Sunday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2021 sent one adult male to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police say that the suspect remains at large.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the 3100 block of S. 208th Street (map below).
Detectives with KCSO Major Crimes Unit are investigating.
Around 3:00 PM the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near the 3100 blk. of S 208th St. One adult-male is being transported to Harborview with life-threating injuries. The suspect remains outstanding. Detective w/ KCSO Major Crimes Unit will be investigating. pic.twitter.com/vYcy4Pq4S1
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) October 10, 2021
🔫
DISPATCH: Shooting – ALS – Fire Only @ SANDPIPER APTS #J-102, 3100 S 208TH ST #J-102, SEATAC.
Responding Dept: Kent
Unit(s): A367, E367, M13, M13I, MSO1, B345, KFBC, MSO1I#PugetSoundFire #Kent
— South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) October 10, 2021
King County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in SeaTac, that left a man with life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/WhXxEantBs
— FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) October 10, 2021
Recent Comments