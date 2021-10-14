The SeaTac City Council, during its earlier Tuesday (Oct. 12, 2021) study session, discussed a policy to create “a replicable and transparent process” for agencies to apply for and the city to grant additional human services funds to meet emergency needs outside of the standard cycle.

‘Finite Guard rails’

Councilmember Clyde Hill suggested “putting more finite guardrails around what is the emergency” as his suggestion.

Councilmember Takele Gobena said the current policy is “not working for our residents” and should be working for the community and “not the mood of the committee” and “should be more open to the community and not just to the city committee.”

“This is not working for our residents, that’s wrong,” Gobena said.

Parks and Community Programs Services Director Lawrence Ellis said he would bring back a later draft for final consideration of the Council.

Finished street projects

Council gave final acceptance to City Engineer Florendo Cabudol of the Military Road South and South 152nd Street project (expenditure $4.9) for the Des Moines Memorial Drive and South 200th Street Intersection project ($5.9 million).

New city employees

During the study session, the city announced several new employees and promotions.

Senior Management Analyst Brion Humenay; Public Works Office Assistant Larissa Huerta; Maintenance and Operations Supervisor Streets and Fleet Terome Fulmore; Maintenance Operations Worker, Stormwater Edwin Arroyo; Promoted was Public Works Inspector Supervisor Mark Hasbargen.