SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend, in Burien, Kent and Seattle.
The first Open House’s garage and exterior have been upgraded in and out and top to bottom.
There is a remodeled kitchen with custom counters and cabinets, and the walls removed to create an open floor plan.
There are stainless appliances and the range, dryer and water heater are gas, with a newer gas furnace.
New drain lines have been installed and the laundry room is remodeled.
The electrical panel has been revamped and new lighting fixtures and outlets installed.
The two car shop/garage is completely renovated!
There are: new garage doors, entry door, separate elec panel, 60 gallon air compressor plumbed for air with multiple ports.
It has been insulated and painted.
It has overhead storage, work bench, ventilation and a stereo.
One of a kind.
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, Oct. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 659 SW 132nd Street, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $519,900
- MLS Number: 1848991
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year built: 1954
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,456 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Range Oven
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next up – Space Space Space – this awesome home has room for it all:
Great open space in the living-room with a cozy fireplace and big front windows that let in loads of natural light.
Three large bedrooms upstairs and 2 down, this home even boasts a downstairs wet bar.
French doors lead out to an entertainment sized deck and large yard. It even comes with RV parking.
Newer roof installed in 2019.
It does need some finishing work downstairs so bring your paintbrush, toolbelt and your dreams and make this home your personal paradise.
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, Oct. 16: 10 a.m. – Noon
WHERE: 21605 104th Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $559,000
- MLS Number: 1852591
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year built: 1962
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,830 s.f.
FEATURES:
-
- Forced Air
- Hardwood
- Laminate
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- Bath Off Master
- French Doors
- Wet Bar
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next up is a stunning remodel! This hidden treasure is nestled near a family-friendly park and is only a stone’s throw away to Hwy 509 & 99:
The features of your new home will surely amaze your family and friends while you entertain, inside or out.
This charming fully re-imagined rambler comes with a new kitchen, baths & flooring throughout.
The fresh coat of white paint allows for the sunlit rooms to shine brightly during the day.
This home also features a bonus family room with an elegant wood-burning stove for those chilly winter evenings.
You won’t want to miss the overly spacious driveway, two garages, and the secluded backyard complete with a large deck that is perfect for relaxing or enjoying barbeques with friends.
Welcome Home!
WHEN:
-
- Sunday, Oct. 17: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: 9045 3rd Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $699,999
- MLS Number: 1851306
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year built: 1962
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,710 s.f.
FEATURES:
-
- Ceramic Tile
- Hardwood
- Security System
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is a fantastic Central Area Rooftop View Townhouse with Great Location close to parks and east city transit:
Calabria is a exciting complex of 5 townhomes in a practically perfect location!
Enjoy an easy commute close to freeways & close to downtown – simplify your life!
Stroll to bakery, coffee shops & restaurants & enjoy all of this convenience while being located on a quiet & peaceful dead end street.
You will appreciate the attention to detail in the design of these homes.
The rooftop deck is perfect for enjoying the city lights!
Location. Lifestyle. Layout. It’s all here at Calabria.
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, Oct. 16: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: 2017 S. Main Street #B, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $759,950
- MLS Number: 1820915
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year built: 2019
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,290 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
-
- Ductless HP-Mini Split
- Tankless Water Heater
- Concrete
- Bath Off Master
- Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
- Security System
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].
