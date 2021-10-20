REMINDER : All are invited to St. Anne Foundation’s virtual ‘To Your Health’ gala event this Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

“We are excited to celebrate our 25th Anniversary To Your Health! During the event, you will learn about Foundation funded programs and through patient and employee stories, you will hear about the amazing impact these programs have made. We look forward to hearing how St. Anne Hospital Foundation goes above and beyond to care for our patients, staff, and community.”

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

Pre Event Show at 6:15 p.m. Live Streaming at 7 p.m.



REGISTER: Pre-Register for the event to receive announcements about the Gala, bid on silent & live auctions and much more:

Please support our virtual 2021 To Your Health! Gala event by participating with our silent and live auctions – the silent auction is OPEN now: https://stanne.maxgiving.bid/items

Connect with us on Facebook & Instagram @StAnneHospitalFoundation.

