On Thursday morning, Oct. 21, 2021, Puget Sound Fire and @tukwilafd responded to a vacant house fire in the 26400 block of 34th Ave S. (map below) in SeaTac.
Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, which was in the kitchen area.
Officials say there were no injuries, and the cause is under investigation.
