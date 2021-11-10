The City of SeaTac is bringing back its annual Tree Lighting and Festive Fun event on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
The event will look a little different from previous years, and the city will be moving the event outside.
The event starts at 5 p.m., with the Tree Lighting at 5:45 p.m.
- The SeaTac Community Center parking lot will be transformed into a fun, magical land.
- There will be live music, free hotdogs, a photo globe and face painting.
- And of course, Santa!
- This will be fun for the whole family with plenty of photo opportunities.
For more information, call the SeaTac Community Center at 206-973-4680.
