The City of SeaTac is bringing back its annual Tree Lighting and Festive Fun event on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

The event will look a little different from previous years, and the city will be moving the event outside.

The event starts at 5 p.m., with the Tree Lighting at 5:45 p.m.

The SeaTac Community Center parking lot will be transformed into a fun, magical land. There will be live music, free hotdogs, a photo globe and face painting. And of course, Santa! This will be fun for the whole family with plenty of photo opportunities.



For more information, call the SeaTac Community Center at 206-973-4680.