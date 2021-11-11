The Rotary Club of Burien/White Center will be holding a ‘Shop with a Cop’ event again this year, along with Rotary Clubs of SeaTac and Burien, and they’re seeking donations.

“Want to join us in making a difference? The Rotary Club of Burien White Center is proud to partner with the police departments of Burien and Sea Tac and the Burien Fred Meyer with this Shop with a Cop event. Any donation will help make an impact. Every dollar donated will be used by the kids.Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause.

“This year we are hoping to reach twice as many families, but that will depend on how much money we can raise. We would appreciate your consideration of a donation again this year. For $100 you can help 1 child have a happier holiday and build a better relationship with local law enforcement officers. Thank you.”



