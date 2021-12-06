SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying this suspected credit card thief:

Does anyone recognize this guy? SeaTac detectives are looking for him as he’s responsible for using credit cards that were stolen from a victim’s car.

On Nov. 17, 2021 at around 12:30 p.m., a woman in SeaTac called the King County Sheriff’s Office to report her vehicle being prowled in the 17200 block of 32nd Ave S. (map below).

The victim’s purse and several of her gift and credit cards were stolen. The victim explained that earlier that morning, she received a call from her bank seeking authorization for a pending purchase at a Federal Way sporting goods store, which she declined.

Unfortunately, that was not the case for her other credit cards. The suspect had already made several purchases at Target, a DVD rental kiosk, a convenience store, and a gas station. Overall, the total amount of fraudulent transactions were over $400.

These screenshots are from store surveillance cameras.

The suspect appears to be a white male, balding, with a mustache, wearing a hooded camo jacket, blue jeans, dark colored shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

If you recognize the man in the photos, or have any information about this case, we would love to hear from you. Please call our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 reference case #C21036847.