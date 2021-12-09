REMINDER : The Rotary Club of Burien & White Center – partnering with the police departments of Burien and Sea Tac and the Burien Fred Meyer – will be holding its second annual ‘Shop With A Cop’ event this Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

To donate, please visit https://gofund.me/18d9c166.

Many communities across the nation participate in this effort to provide a fun-filled day for a number of children in need in our region while creating positive relationships with law enforcement. This year the participating children will be identified by Southwest Boys and Girls Club and school counselors. On the day of the event, uniformed officers from Burien and Sea Tac will volunteer their time to shop, one-on-one, with the children. Each child will have a budget of $75-$100 (depending on fundraising) to shop for themselves and/or their family. Fred Meyer has graciously provided the location and support for this event.



“We have determined that it is possible to manage at least 50 young people by staggering the shopping times,” organizers said. “Our sincere desire is to give the shoppers the opportunity to engage personally with law enforcement

“We are reaching out to you for help in funding this project. You can donate from the button on top of the Home Page or on the special GoFundMe account set up for this event: https://gofund.me/18d9c166. You can also donate by sending a check to:

BWC Rotary – Shop With A Cop.

PO Box 48267

Burien, WA 98166

“We are hoping you too will be a partner in this effort to create a better relationship with law enforcement in our community while providing a special joy to our children and youth.”



