Volunteers are needed for a forest rescue work party at North SeaTac Park this Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, from 3 – 4:30 p.m. near S. 136th Street.

“Join with neighbors to help restore N. SeaTac Park’s forest. This corner of the park was almost completely overrun with ivy until we began to transform it in early 2021. In Oct on Green SeaTac Day, volunteers planted over 400 native trees, shrubs, and other plants here.

“This will be the second event after this planting to monitor how the new plants are doing, make sure new ivy hasn’t grown since our last visit, and expand the area of freed forest. We’ll also rescue at least one mature tree from ivy.

Open to the public All ages OK 5 out of 20 volunteers registered.



What to Bring

Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Hats are recommended. Rain gear may be needed. Bring gardening gloves or hand tools (clippers especially), if you have them. No worries if not – we’ll have some for you to use.

Where to Meet

Meet in the park at the NE corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 136th St. in SeaTac. If you arrive after the event starts, we’re about 100 – 150 yards down a dirt trail into the trees (not the paved trail). Lat/Long can be entered into Google maps: 47°28’57.1″N 122°18’45.5″W.: Meeting Location Map

Where to Park

There’s parking on S. 136th St. right near the meeting place. Additional parking within sight across S.136th St. by the ballfield is also usually available. If coming by bus, the 132 stops on DMMDS near 136th.

Registration and details: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/30/

Here’s more info from organizers:

Hello, neighbors! This photo is from our last work party in North SeaTac Park – on 11/28.

Over the last year, volunteers have been restoring two sites in our park. Both were weed-choked with ivy and blackberry, which covered the ground and climbed the trees, pulling down branches and, in some cases, lashing smaller trees to the ground and completely carpeting over them.

At the site we’ll be this Sunday, volunteers planted white pine and cedar trees, snowberry bushes, fringe-cup, and many other natives on the newly-cleared ground during Green SeaTac Day in October. This Sunday, we’ll check on those new plantings, expand the cleared area, and rescue a few more trees.

We’re making a difference – but so many helping hands are needed. This is a very large park – an urban oasis with trees that clean and freshen our air. Every area we clear from invasive weeds benefits the whole community. Please consider joining us!

Weather this Sunday is expected to be mild – rainfall in the morning and temperatures in the low 40s. Registration closes the day of the event – but you can register onsite. My phone number is at the link: call with any questions.

Planning ahead:

Last Sunday of the month Forest Rescue in North SeaTac Park (12/26) from 10AM-Noon near S. 128th St.

Registration and details: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/