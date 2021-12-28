The King County Small Business Mitigation Grants program is now available for businesses that have been financially impacted by their proximity to one of the county’s five COVID-related isolation and quarantine sites, including in SeaTac.

Small businesses may be eligible for a one-time grant if they are located within a half-mile radius of one of the sites, were open for business during 2019 and 2020, and employed fewer than 100 people.

The five sites that were used for COVID-related isolation and quarantine are:

2900 S. 192nd St., SeaTac 1233 Central Ave. N., Kent 1801 12th Ave. NW, Issaquah 1 S. Grady Way, Renton 19030 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline



These are competitive grants and will be accepted on an on-going basis. King County will continue to make awards until funds are exhausted.

The first round of grants will be evaluated on or after January 31, 2022.

Additional information on the grant program, as well as the grant application, is available at kingcounty.gov/COVIDmitigation.

The King County Small Business Mitigation Grants program is funded by an appropriation from the King County Council through the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery portion of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.