Pam Fernald with City Manager Carl Cole, and Clyde “Fuzz” Hill with their keys to the city. Photo courtesy City of SeaTac.

Outgoing SeaTac City Councilmembers Pam Fernald and Clyde Hill received keys to the City from Mayor Erin Sitterley at a recent Regular Council Meeting.

Councilmember Fernald served on the Council for 12 years beginning in 2009. Her most recent term was for Council Position #6 from January 2018-December 2021. A Washington native born and raised in Tukwila., Fernald graduated from Foster High School and attended Highline Community College. She received a Leadership Certificate from Boeing and attended the Pacific Institute. Fernald retired from The Boeing Company after 38 years where she worked as a Systems Analyst and Certified Software Test Engineer.

Fernald was involved in community groups before joining the Council which she says, “Compelled me to run for council… seeing all the things around the City that could change and be made better.” During her extensive tenure with the City, she served on numerous committees including as the current chair of the Sidewalk Advisory Committee and the Public Safety and Justice Committee. She also served as Deputy Mayor during her time on Council. “I have always strived to make the best decisions that were feasible and doable to benefit the majority of SeaTac citizens,” says Fernald.

“She has served this city so faithfully and with such great honor,” Mayor Erin Sitterley said during the Key Presentation Ceremony. Some of Fernald’s accomplishments include the City’s Tree City USA designation, the residential Permit Parking Program, and the Veterans Memorial at the Community Center.

Councilmember Clyde Hill was elected to the City Council in 2018 in Position #4. During his tenure, he served as Deputy Mayor and on numerous committees which include Chair of the Parks & Recreation Committee, member of the Administration & Finance Committee, and city representative on the Soundside Alliance for Economic Development Policy Committee.

Born and raised in Burien, Hill became a SeaTac resident in 2008. He is married with two adult daughters. Hill’s education includes attending Business Computer Training Institute, Renton Technical College and George Washington University. He received the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities. He is currently a Senior Technology Product Manager for T-Mobile.

“I am very proud of the accomplishments of this council, in partnership with staff, has delivered these past four years,” Hill said. “It certainly was an honor and privilege to serve, and it was an experience, believe me, I will never forget.”

“Another dedicated wise and hard-working councilmember,” Mayor Sitterley said about Councilmember Hill. “Everything he does outside of his council work is all about the community, always has been, and I suspect always will be.”

Councilmembers Hill and Fernald’s terms ended Dec. 31, 2021.