With an initial 100,000 COVID-19 home testing kits scheduled to arrive in King County next week, Executive Dow Constantine on Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022) announced the purchase of an additional 400,000 kits for distribution by Public Health – Seattle & King County.

This brings the total purchase to 700,000, following last week’s initial announcement of 300,000 purchased kits.

“We’ll be working with partners to get these kits into the community as soon as they arrive, but demand will clearly outpace the supply. As state and federal resources are distributed, we’re doing everything we can to increase testing capacity as quickly as possible,” Constantine said. “With this surge in cases, we must do all we can to expand access to testing across the region. These additional 400,000 kits will help ensure residents have the tools they need to protect themselves, their families, and the community.”

King County will continue to purchase kits from the open market to increase community testing capacity, in addition to the anticipated supplies from the federal government. Distribution of these testing kits will prioritize areas of the county and communities that are in the most need.

As supplies arrive, Public Health is putting plans in place to get the tests to community-based organizations, community health centers, senior centers, libraries, and other congregate locations. Additional details on these plans and how the public can access these kits will be made available closer to the arrival of the initial shipment of testing kits.

Information and appointments for tests from Public Health and its partners are available on the Public Health website.