The SeaTac Police Department announced recently that it is creating a security camera registration program to help aid future investigations within the City of SeaTac, and they’re seeking participants.

The program involves enrolling security business cameras, which will help police if they need to request videos for investigations.

“The objective of the program is to establish a map of both business and residential exterior facing camera locations throughout the City,” police said. “The goal is to deter crime and promote public safety through a collaborative partnership between the City of SeaTac Police Department and the community they serve.”

Here’s more info:

Be a Community Safety Partner

Enrolling home and business security cameras in the program will enable the SeaTac Police Department to know where security cameras are located. If something happens within view of a registered camera, knowing who to request video recordings from will expedite police department investigations for solving crimes promptly in your community.

By signing up, you WILL NOT be giving the police department access to your cameras. You are simply letting them know the cameras exist so that police officials can reach out to you if a crime happens in your neighborhood.

The information provided about you and your camera system will be for official use only. Your personal information will remain confidential and not be distributed except as required by law or court order. And SeaTac Police Department Officials will not request or obtain direct access or remote access to the camera equipment, security footage or cloud stored data.

This program is entirely voluntary and you can withdraw your camera information at any time.

Questions about the program, registering your security camera or canceling your registration can be directed to Community Service Officer Regina Burke at [email protected].