Sound Transit will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, starting at 6:00 p.m. to discuss rights to SeaTac properties in accordance with the Land Covenant Preservation and Transparency Act (RCW 35.21.960).
The meeting will be held via Zoom at Bit.ly/MansionHills.
“Sound Transit has acquired certain property and property rights for purposes of locating, operating and maintaining its Link light rail system including the Federal Way Link Extension (the “Sound Transit Properties”),” the agency said in a statement. “Some of the Sound Transit Properties are subject to restrictive covenants and/or plat restrictions that may limit the use of the properties and the ability to proceed with the project. Sound Transit seeks to remove these restrictions as they apply to the Sound Transit Properties.”
The use restrictions to be removed relate to the following plat/subdivisions in SeaTac, WA:
Mansion Hills, situated between S 211th St S and S 216th St S in SeaTac, WA 98198
21203 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21243 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21203 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21149 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
3112 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
3120 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 1, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 2, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 3, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 4, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 5, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 6, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 7, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 8, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 9, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 10, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 11, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 12, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 1, Lot 13, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 3, Lot 1, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 3, Lot 2, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 9819,
Block 3, Lot 3, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 3, Lot 14, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 3, Lot 15, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 3, Lot 16, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 3, Lot 17, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 3, Lot 18, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 5, Lot 1, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 4, Lot 2, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 4, Lot 3, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 4, Lot 4, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
Block 4, Lot 5, WSDOT Property, SeaTac, WA 98198
21231 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21246 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21211 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21223 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21224 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21232 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21210 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21215 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21202 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21216 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21238 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21203 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21239 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21138 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21149 32nd Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
3111 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
21122 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
3105 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
21130 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21144 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21150 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21114 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
3121 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
3104 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
3112 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
2854 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
2842 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
2848 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
21217 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21203 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21239 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
2853 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
3004 S 212th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
2831 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
21131 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
3022 S 212th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
21225 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
3028 S 212th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
21115 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
3014 S 212th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
21211 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21245 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21123 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
2843 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
2849 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
3008 S 212th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
2837 S 211th St, SeaTac, WA 98198
21233 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21215 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21216 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21211 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21232 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21210 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21245 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21225 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21203 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21202 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21246 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21224 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21231 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21239 31st Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
21238 30th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98198
For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, please call Sound Transit at (800) 201-4900 or (888) 713-6030 (TTY), or email [email protected].
Recent Comments