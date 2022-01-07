Sound Transit will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, starting at 6:00 p.m. to discuss rights to SeaTac properties in accordance with the Land Covenant Preservation and Transparency Act (RCW 35.21.960).

The meeting will be held via Zoom at Bit.ly/MansionHills.

“Sound Transit has acquired certain property and property rights for purposes of locating, operating and maintaining its Link light rail system including the Federal Way Link Extension (the “Sound Transit Properties”),” the agency said in a statement. “Some of the Sound Transit Properties are subject to restrictive covenants and/or plat restrictions that may limit the use of the properties and the ability to proceed with the project. Sound Transit seeks to remove these restrictions as they apply to the Sound Transit Properties.”

The use restrictions to be removed relate to the following plat/subdivisions in SeaTac, WA:

For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, please call Sound Transit at (800) 201-4900 or (888) 713-6030 (TTY), or email [email protected].