SPONSORED :

Burien Coworking offering FREE Workshop on Jan. 21 to Beat the Blues of remote work.

A free workshop will take place on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 from 12-1:00 p.m. at Burien Coworking, discussing ways to beat the winter blues and remote working.

“Is working at home not as fun as it used to be?” reads an announcement. “Do you tend to experience more sadness, loneliness, or work from home fatigue than you like?

Come to learn some ways to relax, de-stress and beat the blues with licensed psychotherapist and founder of Ariga Psychological Services, Ari Gartin, LMHC, Ph.D. (c).”

Coworking is a well documented remedy for seasonal depression. According to the National Institute for Mental Health, millions of American adults may suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) often referred to as ” winter blues”. Along with light therapy, and a variety of other strategies, individuals experiencing SAD have options to address their condition. Ari will share valuable professional insights in this limited seating event.

This event is free to register and limited to 10 attendees.

Face masks and Covid-19 vaccination are required

Register now by emailing [email protected] or calling us at 206-712-1414.

“They can’t wait to see you there!”

Burien Coworking

801 SW 150th Street

Burien, WA 98166

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 206.712.1414

Website: https://www.buriencoworking.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BurienCoworking

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses snd organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].