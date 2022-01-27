Applications for the Highline Schools Foundation scholarships are now open, with a deadline to apply of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

There are many different types of scholarships available, with awards ranging up to $30,000.

Students will only need to complete one application to be eligible, and it is recommended that they complete it in this order:

  • A letter or recommendation from an adult in your life (teacher, counselor, mentor or other – just not a family member). The form you will send to that person to fill out is embedded in the application form, and can be sent to him/her/them through the application software. Do this right away to give your recommender enough time to complete the recommendation, remembering that they might be doing a lot of them for other students right now.
  • Two short essays (the questions are embedded in the application).
  • Financial need information as calculated through FAFSA or WAFSA and your family’s 2020 federal tax return information.
  • Your current high school transcripts (and current cumulative GPA)

Need support reviewing your application? Reach out to your campus College & Career Access Specialist.

Smaller schools reach out to your counselor.

Apply to the opportunity here