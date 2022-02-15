The project lists for two of the Puget Sound Regional Council’s funding programs have been released for public comment through March 24, 2022.

Nine projects – including one in SeaTac – have been recommended for $13.5 million in Transportation Alternative Program funding. This program funds community-based transportation improvements such as bicycle and pedestrian facilities, historic preservation of transportation assets, environmental mitigation, and more. The projects are located in Bellevue, Bothell, Bremerton, Kent, Lynnwood, SeaTac, Shoreline, Tacoma, and Tukwila (view detailed list here).

The SeaTac project will construct safety and mobility improvements around the SeaTac/Airport light rail station at four street segments and two intersections. Specific improvements include new bicycle lanes, sidewalks, sharrows and a bicycle boulevard, as well as improvements to landscaping, crossings, lighting and signals.

Eight projects have been recommended for $5.48 million in Rural Town Centers and Corridors Program funding. The program funds projects supporting smaller towns and cities in rural areas of the region. The projects are located in Carnation, King County, Kitsap County, North Bend, Orting, Snohomish, Stanwood, and Sultan (view detailed list here).

Both recommendations include prioritized contingency lists of projects if additional funds become available.

How to make a comment:

Email: [email protected] U.S. Mail: 1011 Western Ave #500, Seattle, WA 98104



The public comment period will run from February 10 to March 24, 2022.

Public comments received by March 3 will be provided to the Transportation Policy Board before it makes a recommendation to the Executive Board.

The Executive Board is expected to finalize the project lists at its meeting on March 24.

PSRC develops policies and coordinates decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development planning within King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties. It is composed of nearly 100 jurisdictions, including all four counties, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and Tribal governments within the region.