A two-alarm fire burned the vacant, former Maywood Elementary School, located at 1410 S. 200th Street in SeaTac (map below).
Officials say that 911 calls reporting the blaze came in at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday night, Feb. 15, 2022.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, the cause of which is unknown at this time.
The former school building was once a part of Highline Public Schools, but hasn’t had students since the 1970s. The district sold the property last year.
The fire was still burning Wednesday morning, and is contained to one building.
No injuries were reported.
Road closures in the area were put in place.
🏭 🔥
DISPATCH: Commerical Structure Fire – Confirmed @ MAYWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 1410 S 200TH ST, SEATAC.
Responding Dept: Kent
Unit(s): KFCH, KFBC, L354, M13I, M13, MSO1, Z3RHAB, KFPIO, BCCI, MSO1I#PugetSoundFire #Kent
— South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) February 16, 2022
Working Commercial Fire: 1400 S 200th St, SeaTac @IAFF2595 @PugetSoundFire @Southkingfire @KingCountyFire2
— Zone3 Fire REHAB (@Zone3FireRehab) February 16, 2022
Firefighters are still working to extinguish the 2 alarm fire at the vacant school building in SeaTac. No injuries to the firefighters. pic.twitter.com/fVsaIiVDZh
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 16, 2022
Firefighters have switched to a defensive fire attack. Please be advised the South 200 Street is closed in the area of 14 Avenue South. pic.twitter.com/w1ZVCWM5jf
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 16, 2022
@SkywayFire is one of the many fire departments on scene of the two alarm fire at the former Maywood Elementary School in SeaTac. 911 calls reporting the fire came in at 11:21 yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/Cw77rFq2cs
— Skyway Fire (KCFD20) (@SkywayFire) February 16, 2022
RT @PugetSoundFire Puget Sound Fire, along with Tukwila FD, South King Fire & Rescue, and KCFD 2 on location of a 2 alarm fire in the 1400 block of S 200 Street. pic.twitter.com/x9jm8DHftm
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 16, 2022
Flames continue to rip through classrooms at a former elementary school in Seatac. Live pictures on #komonews pic.twitter.com/UfoZJhKcMR
— Theron Zahn (@TheronZahnKOMO) February 16, 2022
#BREAKING: Flames still erupting this morning from this vacant school building in SeaTac. @TheronZahnKOMO reports the foam insulation is fueling the flames. Firefighters haven't been able to get inside. No injuries reported.
Updates on #KOMONews. https://t.co/ayK4CqHlex pic.twitter.com/BgLnMvTmnn
— Holly Menino (@hollymenino) February 16, 2022
Going on 6 hours…
Firefighters are still working to extinguish the 2 alarm fire at the vacant school building in SeaTac. No injuries to the firefighters –@PugetSoundFire #FOX13 pic.twitter.com/RwjiuqeZj8
— Chynna Greene (@ChynnaGreene) February 16, 2022
#BREAKING: Fire crews are battling a two alarm fire at an abandoned Maywood Elementary School in SeaTac. The school has been closed to students since the 1970s. Firefighters aren’t sure if there was anyone inside and not sure how this started. pic.twitter.com/9aJofW7a61
— Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) February 16, 2022
Couple of photos from this morning's 2 alarm abandoned school fire in SeaTac. @PugetSoundFire, @Southkingfire, @tukwilafd, @KingCountyFire2, @KingCoMedicOne, @Zone3FireRehab pic.twitter.com/3QvCimcXcd
— South Sound News (@southsoundnews) February 16, 2022
Recent Comments