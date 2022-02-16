Residents of the 33rd Legislative District – which includes SeaTac – would see major improvements to transportation infrastructure under legislation passed Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 by the state Senate.

“Move Ahead Washington makes the strongest investments in our communities in memory,” said Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines). “It makes significant additions to pedestrian and bike trails, invests in more sustainable aviation, and much more.”

Highlights of the investments funded by the Move Ahead Washington transportation package in the 33rd Legislative District would include:

$434 million for the Puget Sound Gateway project. $11.5 million for improvements to trails, including the Interurban and Barnes Creek trails as well as Eastrail, a former railroad track turned into a multi-use corridor. $10 million for the Meet Me on Meeker project, to tie downtown Kent together with the Sound Transit station. $20.6 million to complete improvements to the S 224th St. corridor. $380 million for improvements along the length of the I-405 and SR 167 corridor. $508 million to increase access to King County Metro services, including free fares for riders 18 years old and under.



The legislation also would provide $37 million in aviation-related grants, including $10 million for sustainability, and would invest $10 million into the airport siting reserve. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission is currently developing recommendations to expand commercial aviation in Washington and has identified a preliminary list of six airports that have potential for expansion.

Statewide, Move Ahead Washington would invest in a range of transportation infrastructure projects, including $3.1 billion in transit programs, $1.2 billion in active transportation options including bike and pedestrian projects, and $3 billion for highway preservation and maintenance. It also would fund $2.6 billion to fulfill the state’s obligation to replace fish passage culverts.

SB 5974, which was passed today, authorizes the funding for the transportation package. SB 5975, which has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee, enumerates the projects.

More information can be found here.