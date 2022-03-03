Photo courtesy Puget Sound Fire

Firefighters from Puget Sound Fire, Tukwila FD, King County Fire District #2, and @KingCoMedicOne responded to a residential fire in the 2600 block of South 148 Street in SeaTac (map below) Thursday morning, Mar. 3, 2022.

Firefighters extinguished the attic fire in approximately 10 minutes.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

