Highline Public Schools released renderings of what a new Tyee High School will look like, after voters approve a future school bond to pay for construction:

Integrus Architecture released the results of their work with the Tyee Design Review Committee. The images represent the 100% schematic design phase of the architects’ work.

The design development work for a new Tyee High School is expected to be completed by June. The 2016 school bond is paying for these design phases. The architects’ progress on the design means the project will be ready to submit for a building permit, if and when voters approve another bond.

Next is the design development phase, in which the architects meet with different end user groups at the school, plus department and facilities staff to finalize more levels of detail and confirm needs. Then the design will go through a value engineering and cost reconciliation process.

The new school will need another school bond approved to pay for final documents and construction. The school board will decide this summer whether to place the next school bond on November ballots. The architects’ progress on the design means the project will be ready to submit for a building permit, if and when voters approve another bond.

Here’s more from the district:

DESIGN INFORMATION:

Capacity: 1,200 students Description: Portions of this courtyard school will be built in mass timber clad in boxes of reflective metal and glass. The active learning wing will contain performing arts, athletic and career technology spaces. A three-story core learning wing forms the courtyard’s north side, collecting daylight and providing views of Mount Rainier. The single-story student services building forms the courtyard’s south side, filling it with daylight and offering a human-scaled approach at the front of the building. Timeline: The construction document phase of the design process is expected to begin this July. The construction documents will be 70% complete by November. If the school board places a school bond on November 2022 ballots, and if voters approve a bond by a 60% supermajority, then the architects could be ready to submit for a building permit in November.



After submission of the permit, the architects’ timeline calls for the construction document phase of design to be 100% complete in February 2023, followed by a bid process to select a construction contractor.

If a bond is approved in 2022, demolition and construction could start as soon as late summer in 2023. Tyee students could expect to attend school at the Olympic Interim Site for two years, with a new Tyee High School opening in Fall 2025.

Find out more about the details and potential timeline of this project: bit.ly/3pU6xz0