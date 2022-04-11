Sea-Tac International Airport (SEA) announced this week the final activation and opening schedule for the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) will begin April 19, 2022.

The IAF will begin serving a limited number of arriving passenger flights as trial runs in the final phase of readiness preparations.

“Global relationships and connectivity make our region more vibrant and resilient,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed. “As a welcoming Port focused on customer service, this new International Arrivals Facility brings all our values for economic opportunity, sustainability, and inclusion into one remarkable building.”

Starting the week of April 19, a limited number of international flights arriving between 6 and 9 a.m. will deplane from A gates into the IAF via a new international security corridor. This allows eight A Concourse gates to be used for either domestic or international wide-body flights, with direct access into the IAF.

In early May the airport will expand its trial runs to include flights arriving from the S Concourse. These passengers will cross over an active taxi lane on the iconic 85-foot-high aerial walkway into the IAF’s Grand Hall, a 450,000-square-foot baggage claim and customs processing area that is more than four times the size of the previous space.

All arriving flights will begin using the International Arrivals Facility on May 10. The new passenger walkway, the extension on A Concourse, and the Grand Hall of the IAF will work together to significantly enhance the arrival experience for international travelers and will advance the Puget Sound region as a leading tourism and business gateway.

“We only get one opportunity to create a first impression, and we want it to say what this country and this region is all about,” said SEA Managing Director Lance Lyttle. “The IAF solidifies our commitment to incredible customer experiences that are innovative and intuitive. Entering the United States, you will soon be greeted by a stunning facility and experience.”

“We are excited that Delta customers will soon begin experiencing the benefits of this state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility,” said Scott Santoro — Vice President of Sales – West at Delta Air Lines. “As Seattle’s largest global airline and the largest future user of this facility, Delta is committed to enhancing the customer experience in ways that will serve Seattle well into the future, while also helping to accommodate the growing demand for international service from the Puget Sound region, for both business and tourism.”

“We’re eager for all our guests – whether flying Alaska Airlines, our fellow Oneworld member airlines, or our additional airline partners — to experience the convenience and beauty of the new International Arrivals Facility,” said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance, and alliances at Alaska Airlines. “Arriving in Seattle from destinations all around the globe will never be the same with all the dramatic, modern improvements. It’s a turning point moment.”

