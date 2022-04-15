EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Seattle Southside Chamber CEO/President Andrea Reay announced this week that she will be leaving her gig she has held since 2016 and commuting south soon to serve as CEO/President of the larger Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce.

Reay has served in that position at Seattle Southside since July, 2016.

Her final day at the chamber will be May 10, 2022.

In August, 2016, Reay was hired away from her Executive Director position at Discover Burien – a position she held since 2013 – to serve as the President/CEO at the Seattle Southside Chamber.

She helped build the regional chamber from an organization with less than 300 members and less than three months of operating expenses in reserve, managing deficit budgets to over 500 members, a year of operating expenses in reserve and fully balanced budgets.

“The organization is strong with exceptional programs, staff, board and members and I look forward to assisting in a smooth and successful transition,” she said.

Reay was especially effective pivoting the Southside Chamber to focus on virtual and online events during the COVID pandemic of the last two years.

She will replace Tom Pierson, who retired from the Tacoma position he held since 2011 in October of last year.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve been provided working with the Chamber for the past six years,” Reay said. “It’s been a wonderful experience to work for such a great organization and helping the board and staff fulfill the mission to create success for our members; advance our region; and maintain a strong economic environment in Southwest King County through support, service, and advocacy at all levels of government, and by connecting our members to our communities.

“I am thrilled to apply my varied experiences with small and large businesses, non-profits, advocacy and partnerships, and community engagement to maximize the services and benefits the Chamber provides the South Sound business community,” Reay added.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber has more than 1,250 members, and has been serving businesses in that area for over 135 years.

“As we move forward into this next chapter for Seattle Southside, I invite you to deepen your engagement and commitment to our community and make your voice heard as the organization charts its future course,” she added. “I also extend my sincere gratitude to you all for all your support, passion and dedication; your success is our success and we will forever be Stronger Together.”

Reay is a native of the Pacific Northwest and is an experienced non-profit manager, business consultant and community organizer. Her first job was working at her family’s business, a small independent pharmacy, aptly named “Family Pharmacy.” She attended the University of Washington where she studied Theatre and Classics, then worked for over 15 years in non-profit arts management.