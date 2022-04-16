The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team is looking for host families for out of town players this summer.

The team recruits players from colleges across the country to come and play for the months of June and July. The 2022 summer roster is composed of players from twenty-six different colleges. The players report in late May and play with the team to hone their skills and hope to one day play professionally.

Similarly to Jr hockey teams like the Seattle Thunderbirds out of Kent, the Fish Sticks rely on the support of local families to host players for the summer months, also known as billets in the hockey community.

The Fish Sticks play at Mel Olson Stadium in White Center, and their 2022 season opens June 4.

“Host families are the backbone to successful summer collegiate teams,” General Manager Justin Moser said. “Being able to recruit players from a broader range of area improves our ability to be as competitive as possible. It also allows us to expand our reach into other communities and give college student athletes an experience of living in our community.”

The Fish Sticks aren’t just a baseball team though. They require players to volunteer within the community weekly, performing community service hours at the food bank, with local non-profit organizations, help run youth baseball camps and doing community clean ups regularly.

“We’ve seen host families in the past start out as a safe place to stay, and then the relationship grows and many players become an extension of the family. Most of our former players and their families still have relationships with their former host families,” Moser added.

If you’re interested in learning more about becoming a host family please visit www.gofishsticks.com/ hostfamilies, or download a PDF here. The team is still in need of hosts for 8 players this summer.

You can find more information on the Fish Sticks at GoFishSticks.com, where you can join their priority ticket list. Season tickets and flex packs go on sale in mid April and single game tickets go on sale in May.