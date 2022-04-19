SPONSORED :

Genuine. Hardworking. Dedicated. Three words which perfectly describe Callie Lagasca. After over seven years in real estate, Callie has made a name for herself in the top 3% of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

While working for the King County Library System, Callie received her Master’s in Library and Information Sciences from San Jose State University. During her 10 years with the library, Callie serviced the community by hosting training sessions while honing her research, customer service and communication skills before transitioning to real estate full-time in 2015.

Callie specializes in first time home buyers, out-of-state relocation, and condominiums/townhomes. Callie prides herself on understanding the nuances of HOAs, and remaining up to date on the ever-evolving market trends throughout Seattle and South King County. Whether helping a seller transition out of a beloved home or a hosting a home buyer course, Callie is a professional and passionate agent with an unparalleled grasp on the industry.

In her free time, Callie can be found shopping for housewarming gifts at The Shoppe Seahurst, snagging a cookie from Treat, or sipping a tres chiles margarita at Centro Neighborhood Kitchen. Outside Burien, she might be found hitting the gym with her personal trainer husband, indulging in a martini at Bangbar Thai or walking Alki for some fresh air.

If you’re looking for a knowledgeable partner in the real estate process, allow Callie’s quick wit, keen eye, and unparalleled customer service to unlock the doors to your next home.

Sound too good to be true? Check out what past clients have to say:



EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].