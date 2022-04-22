Courtesy Joe Moldovan comes this Photo Friday – a photo of President Biden’s Air Force One landing at Sea-Tac Airport on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022, as viewed from nearby SR 509:

NOTE: This photo has been photoshopped and modified for clarity and continuity.

