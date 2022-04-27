BAT Theatre will be bringing the comedy The Play’s the Thing to various South King County parks this summer, including SeaTac.

More cities are joining in, but mark your calendar for these three FREE performances:

Friday, July 29 , 7 p.m.: City of SeaTac, Angle Lake Park Sunday, Aug. 14 , 5 p.m.: City of Normandy Park, Marvista Park Sunday, Aug. 21 , 3 p.m.: City of Des Moines, Des Moines Beach Park



This comedy revolves around Albert, a young composer of a new show, and the playwright, Sandor. When Albert unexpectedly arrives to see his fiancée, Ilona, he heartbreakingly overhears her sharing her affection with another man, Almady.

Sandor begins to rewrite reality to save Albert from heartbreak and thus save his new show. Through clever misdirection, Sandor tries to make it seem this incident was just dialogue in a play and begins to prep his ‘actors’ to take the stage – but will Albert fall for it?

This ‘play-within-a-play’ technique will leave you laughing out loud as the lines between reality and mere ‘acting’ blur. The clever use of this technique leads you down twists and turns that set up the hilarious finale.

“The Play’s the Thing is too Good to miss!”