EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding a SeaTac Business Forum Public Safety Series on Thursday, May 19, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m.

The SeaTac Business Forum is for SeaTac businesses who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting the SeaTac Business Community.

“Our hope is to host these roundtables periodically,” the chamber said. “In May we will host remotely, and then we’ll look forward to hosting in person when it is safe to do so.”

This virtual/online event will feature four consortium hosts which include the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, City of SeaTac, Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and Seattle Southside RTA.

“We will prioritize the opportunity to engage and discuss Public Safety and learn how we can partner for the greatest success in our community. Hope you can join us. Please feel free to send any questions you might have and thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community.”

Featured Speakers:

Welcome Message: ​Evan Maxim, City of SeaTac Comments on the results of our SeaTac’s Business survey: ​Andrea Reay, Chamber of Commerce

Tanja Carter, City of SeaTac Insight into the discussion: ​Mark Everton, Seattle Southside RTA, Rich Shockley, SBDC



