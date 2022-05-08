EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Applications for a scholarship from the Rotary Club of SeaTac-Tukwila are now open, but the deadline is Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 5 p.m.

For more than 25 years the Rotary Clubs of SeaTac, Tukwila, and Southcenter have been awarding scholarships to deserving students at the five high schools in our communities, including Tyee, Foster, Seattle Christian, Raisbeck Aviation, and Puget Sound Skills Center.

About four years ago the three clubs united to form one to better serve the Tukwila and SeaTac communities.

“We have continued our scholarship program, awarding an overall total of $15,000 including at least two students from each school,” organizers said. “The process of soliciting applications and selecting recipients has been conducted by our club members, who include several retired educators from the school districts we serve, in coordination with school counselors and administrators at each of the five schools.

HOW TO APPLY

Follow the link below to apply for the scholarship!

The timeline for the scholarship applications will be:

May 10 – due date for applications to be completed; May 11 – 19 – Applications will be reviewed May 20 – Applicants will be informed of their application’s status Week of May 23, exact date to be determined – The Rotary will hold an in-person event to award and recognize scholarship recipients and their families.



SEEKING BUSINESSES PARTNERS

The process has been truly rewarding and inspiring, getting to know the applicants and hearing their accomplishments and their plans for their future, as well as their genuine appreciation for our support. We would like to expand and increase the support we offer to students in SeaTac and Tukwila, with help from the businesses in our communities. Your contributions will empower our club to double the impact we have on deserving and needy students. All your business has to do is contribute. We will continue to conduct the application and selection process. We will include representatives from your business in the awards ceremonies and will name scholarships after businesses that contribute at least $1100. You will be so impressed when you meet and get to know our scholarship recipients! We hope that your business will join us in this most important effort to support some deserving graduating seniors as they prepare to go to college and become successful adults.

For more information, contact Andrea Reay at the Chamber or Paul Coblentz at the SeaTac Rotary Club.

“Thank you!”