South King County residents are invited to join a community conversation to discuss the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

This free, open event will be held at the King County Veterans Program Tukwila Office (map below).

This year, the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy is partnering with community partners from across King County to host a series of community conversations to receive public input on issues related to the VSHSL.

“We will be hosting more conversations as the year goes on, so stay tuned!”

This community conversation is open to all King County residents, but will focus on communities in and around SeaTac, Tukwila, Normandy Park, and Des Moines.

WHERE:

King County Veterans Program Tukwila Office, 645 Andover Park W #100, Tukwila, WA 98188

AGENDA:

Provide a brief update on the state of Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy Learn from community partners and providers on what went well during the levy Discuss what needs improvement going forward. You can expect smaller breakout rooms and large group sharing.



“It is important that we hear from you and we hope that you will join us in listening, learning, and sharing your wisdom on how we can best address the issues, barriers, and inequities facing our community.”

Accessibility Information:

The conversation will also be live-streamed on Zoom. Please let us know you’re planning to attend by registering for this community conversation! We will send the virtual meeting information to your e-mail address prior to the event date.

We will be providing live Closed Captioning for all Zoom participants and are working to ensure the event is as accessible as possible for the community.

For access needs, please email [email protected].

“We will do our best to provide any requested accommodations. In the event that we are not able to provide a requested accommodation, we will work with you to identify another way to receive your feedback.”

For more info, please email [email protected]