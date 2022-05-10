Discover Burien’s UFO (BUFO) Block Party and Metaphysical Fair will land at Town Square Park this Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Come celebrate all things “out of this world” – including a screening of the award-winning, locally-produced short film “The Maury Island Incident” – at this FREE, great local event, which will be held from 5 – 10 p.m. on May 14.

Activities and scenes from past BUFOs include:

SCREENING OF LOCALLY-PRODUCED ‘THE MAURY ISLAND INCIDENT’ FILM

BUFO was first created by John White and Shelli Park as a way to commemorate the release of the locally-produced, award-winning, historic UFO short film “ The Maury Island Incident ,” which shot some scenes at the Tin Room. The film was executive produced by White, written and produced by Steve Edmiston, directed and produced by Scott Schaefer, and produced by Laura Beth and Scott Peterson, along with Danny House (who has a cameo in the Tin Room scene). FIND BERNARD OF BURIEN IN OLDE BURIEN!

Visit the orange Discover Burien tent for Bernard’s location throughout Burien! Find him in the nearby shops and bring back your completed form to be entered to win a fun surprise. All ages may participate as this is just as fun for the adults as it is for the kids. COSTUME CONTEST!

Wear your costumes! It’s more fun that way! Okay, it’s not a requirement, but you might want to have a little fun on this silly shenanigan kind of night. METAPHYSICAL FAIR!

We’re getting all kinds of otherworldly with a new Metaphysical Fair happening right in the center of the universe – BUFO.



VENDOR BOOTHS AVAILABLE

Vendor booths are available from $40.00. Space is a 10’ x 10.’ Vendors are required to bring their own tent, tables and chairs. Load in will take place 2 hours prior to the start of the event. Load in information will be emailed our approximately 5 days prior to the event. Organizers are looking mainly for Metaphysical Vendors. Apply online here.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Want to help us make B.U.F.O. awesome? We are looking for people to roll up their sleeves and help plan and organize , please email Debra George at [email protected] and state why this committee interests you and how you think you can help with planning. In general, we will meet via zoom and most meetings will be early evenings or late afternoons.

More info here: https://www.discoverburien.org/event-calendar/2022-burien-ufo-festival

Burien Town Square Park is located at 480 SW 152nd Street: