Councilmember Peter Kwon joined the event, taking his own turn at collecting and counting fish in a cup before handing them off to be released into the stream.

The City raised the salmon in a tank at the Community Center. Eggs were received in January, then hatched and grown under watchful supervision.

This is the third year in a row the city gas raised and released salmon.

“Salmon are an important part of the Pacific Northwest Ecosystem and have been for hundreds of years,” the city said. “In recent years, salmon populations have decreased. Because of this, local hatcheries help raise salmon eggs for release into creeks and the Puget Sound to keep fish populations stable.”

After release, the fish will spend about a year feeding and growing in the creek before migrating out to the Puget Sound and ocean. There, they fill continue to grow for about a year and a half. Adult coho salmon weigh about 8-12 pounds and are between 24-30 inches long.

At the end of their life, the salmon will return to their “natal stream,” or the stream they were born in, to spawn. They will lay eggs and their bodies become a source of nutrients for the stream ecosystem.

Below are photos from the event, courtesy the City of SeaTac (click image to launch photo gallery):