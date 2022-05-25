Discover Burien’s 4th Annual Burien Pride weekend, sponsored by Seattle Pride, Blissful Knead, Seattle Children’s Hospital, BECU, The B-Town Blog and The Davis Group, is happening the weekend of June 3 – 5, 2022.

Kicking off the festival this year will be a Dance Party on Friday, June 3 from 5 – 11 p.m. on SW 152nd Street and 6th Ave SW in Downtown Burien. Featuring the talented DJ Disco Vinnie, you’ll want to put on your dancing shoes!

Follow that up on Saturday, June 4 all day with the FREE family-friendly festival from 10am to 11pm in Burien Town Square Park located at 480 SW 152nd Street with vendors, food booths, entertainment, a kids area from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and a beer and wine garden until 11 p.m. located in front of the main stage.

Then join us on Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Drag Queen Bingo and a pancake breakfast. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance here: Bingo and Breakfast Tickets

Organizers anticipate approximately 60 vendors at Burien Pride 2022 on Saturday, June 4. Crowd attendance is anticipated at 3,500. In addition to the festival we are going to be raising the Pride flag at Burien City Hall on Wednesday June 1, 2022.

Mark your calendars: Burien Pride returns on Friday, June 3, 2022 for the Dance Party, Saturday, June 4 for the festival and Sunday June 5 for Drag Queen Bingo and Pancake breakfast. More information can be found on the Burien Pride website.

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE

For sponsorship information please email [email protected]. Follow Burien Pride on Twitter @BurienPride and like the page on Facebook! Official hashtags are #BurienPride and #MakingBurienAwesome.

Burien Pride is an annual celebration produced by Discover Burien, a 501c3 non-profit corporation. Discover Burien exists for economic development, education and promotion of the Burien Business Community.

To learn more about Burien Pride or Discover Burien, please visit BurienPride.com or discoverburien.org.