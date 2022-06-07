The SeaTac and Burien Police Departments, in partnership with the King County Sheriff’s Office, are working to educate the youth of today about the roles of the police, and the requirements of becoming a police officer.

That’s why their presenting the 2022 Teen Police Academy, from July 18–22, 2022, a one-week course, free of charge, to all teens ages 14–18.

WHEN: July 18–22, 2022, 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

WHERE: SeaTac Police Department (4800 S 188th St, SeaTac) and Burien Police Department (14905 6th Ave SW, Burien).

Learning Topics:

Patrol procedures Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) K9 unit 911 operations and much more!



Transportation will be provided for all field trips.

How to Apply

Download and complete an application here. Application needs to be emailed, mailed, or dropped off by June 15, 2022 at either the SeaTac or Burien Police Departments to the corresponding community service officer listed on the application.

Participant qualifications include:

14-18 years of age and lives in or attends a school in Burien or SeaTac. No criminal history. In good standing with school and the community. Must attend all five days. Must have own transportation to and from Burien Police Department.



Questions?

Please contact Burien Police Department Community Service Officer Michiko Wilson, [email protected] or, SeaTac Police Department Community Service Officer Regina Burke, [email protected].