UPDATE : Friday night’s (June 10) DubSea Fish Sticks baseball game against the Seattle Studs has been canceled due to field conditions, the team announced Friday morning.

All tickets from tonight’s game can be used for any future game this summer.

The cancellation was likely caused by the recent Juneary rain storms (when will they stop?).

The team plays at Mel Olson Stadium inside Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. Their next scheduled game is Saturday night, June 11 at 6:05 against the Redmond Dudes (more info here).

If you have any questions about this issue, please email [email protected].