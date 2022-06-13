SeaTac will be hosting its first ‘Scrub Down’ – an event designed to get the community together to pick up litter and remove graffiti – on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
This free event is a day of community service and starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Angle Lake Park.
- Volunteers will receive donuts and coffee upon arrival.
- The Great SeaTac Scrub Down will end at 2:30 p.m.
- Volunteers will also receive free lunch from the local Kulan Halal Deli, a free T-shirt and listen to live music by the Triple Treat Band.
- In May, the SeaTac City Council approved funding this event, which is a perfect family opportunity to give back to the City.
- Materials like safety vests, litter pickers and garbage bags will be provided.
- All volunteers should wear closed toed shoes.
- To register for this event and reserve your meal please visit the city’s website here.
