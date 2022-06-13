SeaTac will be hosting its first ‘Scrub Down’ – an event designed to get the community together to pick up litter and remove graffiti – on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

This free event is a day of community service and starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Angle Lake Park.

Volunteers will receive donuts and coffee upon arrival. The Great SeaTac Scrub Down will end at 2:30 p.m. Volunteers will also receive free lunch from the local Kulan Halal Deli, a free T-shirt and listen to live music by the Triple Treat Band. In May, the SeaTac City Council approved funding this event, which is a perfect family opportunity to give back to the City. Materials like safety vests, litter pickers and garbage bags will be provided. All volunteers should wear closed toed shoes. To register for this event and reserve your meal please visit the city’s website here .



