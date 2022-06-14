Volunteers are needed to protect newly planted cedars and firs in North SeaTac Park this coming Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Meet near the small parking lot near Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 128th Street (map below) at 10 a.m.. If you arrive after the event starts and don’t see others, please call Noemie at 253-653-6028.

Here’s more info from organizers:

Lots of helping hands are needed to remove blackberry, ivy, and thistles that are growing near newly-planted douglas firs and western cedars. We’re at a key time in the spring when we can remove weeds before they flower and dig up blackberries while they’re still small. The weather is forcast to be coolish (low to mid 60s – partly sunny) and the ground should still be soft enough to make the pulling and digging easier.

A year ago this site, a field near the picnic shelter at the north end of the park, was waist high in blackberry bushes. Those were mowed down and then, over months of work parties, many dozens of blackberry roots were dug out and new trees planted. Most of those new trees are thriving – with bright green needles growing at the tips. But they’re being surrounded by invasive weeds that are making a come-back.

RIght now, there are 20 spots and, so far, no sign ups other than the organizer – so there’s lots of room! These are fun, work-at-your-own-pace events that help keep a healthy forest canopy and a lively welcoming park in this part of our city. It’s work that really matters!

Online registration is encouraged but you can sign up in person at the event.

The photos are from our most recent event at the S. 136th Street site on May 29. The first photo is the “before” of an ivy covered tree. Click on it to see the “after” and the whole work group.

“See you under the trees!”

Registration and details are here: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/50/

North SeaTac Park is located at S. 128th Street and Des Moines Memorial Dr. S.:

