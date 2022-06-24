SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Burien, Bellevue and Seattle.
The first Open House is an historic 3 bedroom/1.75 bath beauty that sits perched on a lush nature-lined lot in Burien’s desirable Seahurst community:
Tucked down a quiet road, this delightfully inviting home is walkable to downtown and Olde Burien and all they have to offer.
Tranquil setting with easy access to shops, restaurants, parks & beaches.
Convenient commute to Downtown Seattle & Seatac with easy access to freeways.
Wrap around deck w/ a peek-a-boo view of the sound.
Old world charm featuring hardwood floors downstairs & upstairs.
Recently remodeled kitchen & bathroom.
Enjoy the cozy wood burning fireplace.
Unfinished basement w/ 11 ft ceilings offers tons of space for a workshop, storage or other options to explore.
Inspection report available.
WHEN:
-
- Friday, June 24: 4 – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, June 25: 10 a.m. – Noon
- Sunday, June 26: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 15239 24th Avenue SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $699,000
- MLS Number: 1954817
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year built: 1923
- Approx. House SqFt: 2,210 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 9,940 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is a coveted East Bellevue home with 3,000 square feet of living space:
Easy access to Microsoft, Nintendo and Crossroads mall & park as well as Marymoor Park.
Home features smart home upgrades.
Radiant floors sprawl the main floor living area.
Updated electrical.
Newer High efficiency furnace + plus A/C.
A large primary bedroom and bath that includes a jacuzzi tub. Plus a 2nd Primary with attached on-suite on main level.
The kitchen features a gas range and Stainless steel smart appliances.
Relax in the backyard outdoor oasis, that includes a hot tub, Gazebo & above ground gardens.
The established gardens include a sprinkler system and garden shed.
This home is a true entertainers delight.
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, June 25: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 17003 NE 18th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $1,825,000
- MLS Number: 1939445
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4
- Year built: 1964
- Approx. House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,700 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
VIDEO TOUR:
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Wow – check out the full remodel at this West Seattle Gem:
New roof/gutters, electric, windows, Ductless heating system w/ AC, new hot-water tank, kitchen w/ quartz countertops & new flooring. A must See!
Large custom full bath w/ Bluetooth fan system.
This cozy home w/ open concept living/kitchen lives large w/storybook covered front porch & new private deck out back for extended living space.
Lg 2 car detached garage/shop/storage as well as additional RV/Boat parking on this large lot on a quiet street. Future DADU?
Close to Lincoln Pk & Puget Sound, groceries & a short walk to Westwood Village & vibrant White Center w/ tons of restaurants, coffee & an eclectic mix of shops & culture.
Transit nearby & easy commute DT. Walk & bike friendly.
Welcome Home!
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, June 25: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 26: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 9644 24th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $529,000
- MLS Number: 1949250
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year built: 1930
- Approx. House SqFt: 600 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,160 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next up – opportunity knocks at this original mid-century basement rambler:
The hardwoods can look amazing again!
Great living room w/picture windows & fossil stone FP opens to a formal dining.
The galley kitchen gives way to a sm breakfast area & backyard access.
3 bdrms, 1 bath will need some love.
Downstairs has a bonus room, then the rest is unfinished, w/workshop, furnace, water heater plus LOTS of storage and open space ready for your creativity.
Located on a large corner lot w/fenced back & side yards, an area for a dog run, garden or RV. Carport & detached garage! Fun slide, too.
Nearby freeways, Seattle, shopping & eateries in Burien, West Seattle & more!
Bring your ideas & tools to make it yours!
WHEN:
-
- Sunday, June 26: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 10254 1st Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $489,000
- MLS Number: 1952014
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year built: 1954
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,920 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,550 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Refrigerator
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
